Serena Williams Shares Look Into Post-Tennis Life And It’s Super Relatable

During the first few days of her post-tennis career, Serena Williams is letting everyone know that she just needs some rest before embarking on what’s next for her.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a picture of her tucked into bed under Disney character Moana themed bedding, she wrote: “How was your weekend? This was mine ….”

On Friday night (September 2), Williams, 40, played her reportedly last match ever, losing in a three-set defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic. Visibly overcome with emotion, she bid farewell to the sport, although she did leave the door open slightly to returning one day.

During her post-match press conference, Williams said she’d be opting for karaoke on the first day since retiring from tennis.

“I think I'm definitely, probably going to be karaoke-ing tomorrow,” she said.

Last month, Williams revealed in an interview with Vogue that she intends to “evolve away” from tennis, indicating that her appearance in Flushing Meadows was her final tournament.

“I'm ready to be a mom and explore a different version of Serena,” she added.