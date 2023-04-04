Check Out This Year's Spring 2023 Movie Lineup
Film’s spring lineup has something in store for just about everyone. Singer Halle Bailey is set to debut as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and Viola Davis will transform into the mother of legendary NBA superstar Michael Jordan in the Ben Affleck-directed sports film Air. In addition, a friendly neighbor spider returns, and the world is introduced to a violin prodigy. If you are looking for a good watch before the summer, keep reading our list below.
Air
Ben Affleck takes the director chair in the forthcoming biographical sports drama Air, which tells the origin story of the Air Jordan shoe line at Nike, Inc and an employee’s journey to signing rookie basketball player Michael Jordan.
The film features a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon. It includes Affleck, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, and EGOT winner Viola Davis who was reportedly handpicked by the NBA icon to play his mother, Deloris Jordan. This film hits theaters on April 5th.
Chevalier
Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. has steadily been growing his resume, and the rising star’s collection features several notable films ranging from thriller to romance, including the Academy Award-winning biographical movie 12 Years a Slave.
Harrison opts for another bio-drama with Chevalier. The movie is based on the life of the titular French-Caribbean musician Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, who rose to fame in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer. However, a love affair and falling out with Marie Antoinette would change the life he built for himself forever. You can catch this film when it debuts on April 21
The Little Mermaid
Singer and songwriter Halle Bailey is set to make her Disney princess debut as Ariel in the studio live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. The musical fantasy film also stars Melissa McCarthy, Jonah Hauer-King, Jacob Tremblay, and Daveed Diggs as the adorable Sebastian. The Rob Marshall-directed movie hits theaters on May 26, 2023.
Fast X
The vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes is on the warpath, and Dom Toretto and his family are his primary targets. Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, and others are set to appear in the upcoming Fast X, hitting theaters on May 19.
Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World
Big George Foreman is set to take viewers on the journey and life of legendary heavyweight champion boxer George Foreman, from obtaining the Olympic Gold medal in 1968 to financial hardship to becoming the oldest heavyweight champion. The biopic stars Khris Davis as the famed athlete and Forest Whitaker as Doc Broadus, the boxer’s longtime trainer who introduced him to the sport. The film hits theaters on April 28
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he finds a team of Spider-People tasked with protecting its very existence. However, when a new threat emerges, the group struggles to agree on a solution, and Miles soon finds himself pitted against the other Spiders.
The animated film hits theaters on June 2nd. The highly anticipated sequel stars Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Lauren Vélez, and more.
The Blackening
Moviegoers looking for a comedy horror can check out The Blackening coming to theaters on June 16. The film follows seven friends away on a weekend trip only to find themselves trapped in a cabin with a killer with a vendetta. They must use their street smarts and knowledge of horror movies to help them stay alive.
The movie stars Sinqua Walls, Melvin Gregg, Jay Pharoah, Yvonne Orji, Jermaine Fowler, and many more.