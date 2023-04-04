Check Out This Year's Spring 2023 Movie Lineup

Film’s spring lineup has something in store for just about everyone. Singer Halle Bailey is set to debut as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and Viola Davis will transform into the mother of legendary NBA superstar Michael Jordan in the Ben Affleck-directed sports film Air. In addition, a friendly neighbor spider returns, and the world is introduced to a violin prodigy. If you are looking for a good watch before the summer, keep reading our list below.