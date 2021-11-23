2021 Soul Train Awards: 5 Things To Know About ‘Souls of Justice’ Honoree Marley Dias

Nearly five years ago, entrepreneur, activist, and writer Marley Dias saw a problem—a lack of representation in books—and decided to do something about it. She would later launch a campaign titled #1000 Black Girl Books where she collects reading books for children who look like her.

Since then, she’s made guest appearances across the country and on several television shows bringing awareness to the importance of not only reading but the importance of Black children seeing themselves in the books that they read.

At the 2021 Soul Train Awards Marley is being honored for her hard work with the “Souls of Justice” award, given to those carrying out huge changes in their respective fields and community. Ahead of the presentation here are a few facts about the young game changer.