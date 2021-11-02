Maxwell And Ashanti Receive Top 2021 'Soul Train Awards' Honors
Today, BET announced three-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter and producer Maxwell will receive the "Legend" award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Award-winning and multiplatinum singer/songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and author Ashanti will be the recipient of the "Lady of Soul" honor.
“It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career,” said Maxwell. I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence.”
“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s 'Lady of Soul' honoree,” said Ashanti. “This is a full circle moment for me because I received the 'Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year' Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate."
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold return for the fourth time to co-host and co-produce the show, which will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the dance and music show that was hosted by the incomparable Don Cornelius for most of its run.
H.E.R. leads the 2021 Soul Train Awards nominations with an impressive eight nods for "Best R&B/Soul Female Artist," "Song of the Year," "Album of the Year," "The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award (x2)," "Best Collaboration (x2)," and "Video of the Year". Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown garnered the second most nods with six nominations each. Jazmine Sullivan’s nods include "Best R&B/Soul Female Artist," ‘Song of the Year," "Album of the Year," "The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award," "Best Collaboration," and "Video of the Year". Chris Brown’s nods include "Best R&B/Soul Male Artist," "The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award," "Best Dance Performance," "Best Collaboration (x2)," and "Video of the Year".
This year’s Soul Train Awards will broadcast for the first-time ever from the World-Famous Apollo in Harlem, New York. The show, which will be filled with performances and surprises, will air on November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
Below is the complete list of nominees for the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
BEST NEW ARTIST
- BLXST
- CAPELLA GREY
- MORRAY
- TEMS
- TONE STITH
- YUNG BLEU
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
- ANTHONY HAMILTON
- ASHANTI
- CHARLIE WILSON
- ISLEY BROTHERS
- JIMMY JAM & TERRY LEWIS
- T-PAIN
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
- ALICIA KEYS
- DOJA CAT
- H.E.R.
- JAZMINE SULLIVAN
- JHENE AIKO
- SZA
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
- BLXST
- CHRIS BROWN
- GIVEON
- LUCKY DAYE
- TANK
- USHER
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
- BRIAN COURTNEY WILSON
- JAMES FORTUNE
- KELLY PRICE
- KIRK FRANKLIN
- MAVERICK CITY MUSIC
- TASHA COBBS LEONARD
SONG OF THE YEAR
- BLXST FEAT. TY DOLLA $IGN & TYGA - CHOSEN
- BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN
- H.E.R. – DAMAGE
- JAZMINE SULLIVAN – PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS
- WIZ KID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE
- YUNG BLEU FEAT. DRAKE – YOU’RE MINES STILL
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- BLXST - NO LOVE LOST
- DOJA CAT - PLANET HER
- GIVEON - WHEN IT’S ALL SAID AND DONE… TAKE TIME
- H.E.R. - BACK OF MY MIND
- JAZMINE SULLIVAN - HEAUX TALES
- WIZKID - MADE IN LAGOS
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
- CAN’T LET IT SHOW - WRITTEN BY: KATE BUSH, DURRELL BABBS (TANK)
- COME THRU - WRITTEN BY: CARL MCCORMICK, CHRIS BROWN, H.E.R., KELVIN WOOTEN, MICHAEL L. WILLIAMS II, TIARA THOMAS (H.E.R. FEAT. CHRIS BROWN)
- DAMAGE - WRITTEN BY: ANTHONY CLEMONS JR., CARL MCCORMICK, H.E.R., JAMES HARRIS, JEFF GITELMAN, TERRY LEWIS, TIARA THOMAS (H.E.R.)
- ESSENCE - WRITTEN BY: AYODEJI IBRAHIM BALOGUN, ONIKO EDDIE UZEZI, ONIKO EVAWERO, RICHARD ISONG, TEMILADE OPENIYI (WIZKID FEAT. TEMS)
- LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN - WRITTEN BY: BRUNO MARS, BRANDON ANDERSON, DERNST EMILE II, CHRISTOPHER BRODY BROWN (BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC)
- PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS - WRITTEN BY: BLUE JUNE, CHI, AUDRA MAE BUTTS, JAZMINE SULLIVAN, KYLE COLEMAN, MICHAEL HOLMES (JAZMINE SULLIVAN)
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
- CHLOE X HALLE - UNGODLY HOUR
- CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG - CITY GIRLS
- LIZZO FEAT. CARDI B - RUMORS
- NORMANI FEAT. CARDI B- WILD SIDE
- USHER – BAD HABITS
BEST COLLABORATION
- CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG FEAT. YOUNG THUG, FUTURE, LIL DURK, LATTO - GO CRAZY (REMIX)
- DOJA CAT FT. SZA – KISS ME MORE
- H.E.R. FT. CHRIS BROWN – COME THROUGH
- JAZMINE SULLIVAN FEAT. H.E.R. – GIRL LIKE ME
- WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE
- YUNG BLEU FEAT. DRAKE – YOU’RE MINES STILL
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN
- CHRIS BROWN, YOUNG THUG FEAT. YOUNG THUG, FUTURE, LIL DURK, LATTO - GO CRAZY (REMIX)
- H.E.R. – DAMAGE
- JAZMINE SULLIVAN – PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS
- NORMANI FEAT. CARDI B – WILD SIDE
- WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE
Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Follow on social media using #SOULTRAINAWARDS