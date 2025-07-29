STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
News

Sydney Sweeney’s 'Great Jeans' Ad Isn’t Just a Pun—It’s a Problem

In a time when political rhetoric flirts with white supremacist ideologies, seemingly innocent ads like American Eagle’s latest campaign subtly reinforce harmful narratives under the guise of humor and aesthetics.

American Eagle

By Khalilah Archie
July 29, 2025 / 9:24 AM

At first glance, Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle commercial might seem like a cheeky play on words. The actress smiles as she talks about having “great jeans”—a reference to both denim and family lineage. She repeats the phrase with a wink and a giggle, as if it's just clever branding. But dig a little deeper, and it becomes clear that this isn’t just denim marketing. It’s coded messaging.

In a country where the phrase “great genes” has long been weaponized to imply racial and genetic superiority, watching a blue-eyed, blonde-haired white woman gleefully associate her looks with her inherited “jeans” is not harmless. It’s especially troubling in a political era where fascist-adjacent ideologies are once again being flirted with in mainstream discourse. This commercial—whether consciously or not—feeds into a eugenics-lite narrative that praises whiteness as the gold standard of beauty and worth.

Let’s not pretend this is accidental. Ad campaigns go through dozens of rounds of creative direction, approvals, and rewrites. Every word, outfit, and facial expression is curated. So the choice to make a campaign hinge on Sweeney repeating the phrase “great jeans/genes” over and over is intentional. It plays into the aesthetics of whiteness while subtly reinforcing the idea that beauty, success, and desirability are things you’re either born with—or not.

And yet, the backlash is met with the usual deflections. “It’s not that deep,” critics say. “It’s just a pun.” But in a country where policies are being written to erase histories and communities that don’t center white narratives, everything is that deep. Media doesn’t exist in a vacuum. It reflects culture. It shapes perception. It signals whose stories and identities are worthy—and whose are disposable.

This is exactly why media literacy matters. We need to get better at interrogating what we consume, even if it comes with a pretty face and clever wordplay. Just because something is wrapped in nostalgia, humor, or Americana doesn’t mean it’s free of insidious subtext. The most effective propaganda doesn’t scream—it whispers.

Ultimately, this is a reminder that whiteness continues to be idealized and normalized in media under the guise of relatability. And when those ideals are dressed up as genetic destiny, we should all be paying closer attention.

Designer jeanseugenicsgenes

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.