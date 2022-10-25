WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Maxwell Is Showing Off His “Megan Knees” In A New Viral Video

And, of course, Black Twitter chimed in.

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

Maxwell
By Ty Cole
October 25, 2022 / 2:04 PM

Maxwell is breaking the internet but not breaking his knees in a viral video showing the R&B veteran getting down on stage during one of his performances. And Black Twitter is living for it!

Below is the video that has social media talking. Looks like Megan Thee Stallion may have a run for her money.

Of course, here are some of the comical comments that followed.

Social media users even dubbed the video with their own musical choices that fit the choreography a little better.

In this clip, he also gives us a Michael Jackson-esque routine where he is dripped and bedazzled in a black suit.

The “Pretty Wings” singer is getting his moves together for the Thanksgiving talent show.

Bust those moves Maxwell!

