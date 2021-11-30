5 Unforgettable Moments From The 2021 'Soul Train Awards'

The 2021 Soul Train Awards definitely did what it was supposed to do. This year’s music event showcased some of the greatest in the music industry, honoring Ashanti and Maxwell with the “Lady of Soul” and “Legend” awards, respectively, and saw Grammy-nominated artists such as Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, along with Jazmine Sullivan, take home some of the most significant awards of the night--and yes, that was plural, each.