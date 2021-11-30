5 Unforgettable Moments From The 2021 'Soul Train Awards'
The 2021 Soul Train Awards definitely did what it was supposed to do. This year’s music event showcased some of the greatest in the music industry, honoring Ashanti and Maxwell with the “Lady of Soul” and “Legend” awards, respectively, and saw Grammy-nominated artists such as Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, along with Jazmine Sullivan, take home some of the most significant awards of the night--and yes, that was plural, each.
Of course, there were also plenty of hilarious moments thanks to comedic sisters and best friends Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold, who took over hosting duties for the fourth year in a row. With all the head-turning moments, the show had too many good parts to choose from.
No worries, we’ve selected five unforgettable moments you might’ve missed from this year’s Soul Train Awards.
Jazmine Sullivan Takes Home "Best R&B / Soul Female Artist"
The Grammy-nominated songstress took home the night’s first award in the “Album of the Year” for her fourth studio album Heux Tales. The songwriter is currently enjoying the release of her latest effort, but she can now add the 2021 Soul Train Awards winner to her lists of reasons to celebrate.
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold pack on the entertainment
Returning for the fourth year in a row, besties Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold kept the night going with energetic packed performances, including a medley of classic jams and today’s hits. The night also included a hilarious segment that included audiences members and singer PJ Morton.
Soul Cypher Performers Effortlessly Take on Aaliyah's "Rock The Boat"
DJ D-Nice provided the sounds--Aaliyah’s “Rock The Boat”--as performers Musiq Soulchild, Jac Ross, Elle Varner, Tone Stith, and gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne delivered a soulful and gospel laced rainfall of unforgettable performances.
Ashanti performs a medley of hits
After accepting the 2021 “Lady of Soul” award, the Grammy-award-winning R&B singer took us down memory lane performing several of her classic hits, including “Foolish” and “Happy.” The songwriter also invited Fat Joe and Ja Rule for an energy-packed surprise reunion.
Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak are a triple threat
The 2021 Soul Train Awards performance opened and closed the show with two souls-packed performances, but they also took home three awards to rightfully brag about. The group's wins included “Song of the Year,” “Video of the Year,” and “The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s” award.