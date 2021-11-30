Family Of Youngest Astroworld Victim Refuse Travis Scott Request To Cover Funeral Costs

The family of the youngest victim in Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, has refused the rapper's offer to cover their funeral expenses.

According to a letter obtained by Rolling Stone, the Blount family’s lawyer, Bob Hillard shared, “Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

Hillard’s statement is a response from Scott’s attorney, Daneil Pertocelli, who initially shared that an offer was made for the JACKBOYS rapper to pay for one of the victims homegoing services.

“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured,” Petrocelli wrote. “Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son.”

According to KTVT CBS 11 Dallas, Blount’s family and friends gathered on Tuesday morning (Nov. 23) for his “celebration of life” funeral at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas. The service was opened to the public and his red casket was branded with the Fortnite video game.

Ezra's father, Treston Blount, spoke to KTRK ABC13 Houston earlier this month to describe the horrific night which left his son in a medically-induced coma and on life support for over a week.

“He was stoked. He was ready to go,” Blount shared with the outlet. “When I found out that he was a big fan [of Travis Scott], I was like, “Oh yeah, we gotta go, we gotta go see Travis live.”

The father and son chose to stay further away from the stage and in the back of the crowd, Treston confirms. He had his son propped up on his shoulders during the concert.

But once the concert got out of control, Treston passed out from the crowd's pressure, and that's when Ezra fell and was trampled on, according to ABC13. After Treston regained consciousness, his son was already transported to the hospital with significant organ damage and brain swelling.

Hillard adds in the family’s official statement that “for now,” the Houston rapper “must respect” that his own “devastation” into the night's tragic event doesn’t compare to that of the Blount family.

“There may be, and I hope there is, redemption and growth for him on the other side of what this painful process will be — and perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr. Scott and others, Treston and Mr. Scott might meet, as there is also healing in that.”

Nine other concertgoers have died from injuries sustained at Astroworld, including Jacob Jurinek, 21; John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Franco Patiño, 21; Axel Acosta, 21; Rudy Peña, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; Danish Baig, 27; and Bharti Shahani, 22.