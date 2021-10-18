WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Drake And Future Producer D. Hill Dies At 25

He was behind the single ‘Life is Good.’

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

By Paul Meara
October 18, 2021

D. Hill, a music producer perhaps best known for his work on Drake and Future’s single “Life is Good,” has passed away, reports say. He was 25.

Hill was found dead on Thursday (October 14), according to iHeart.com. Fellow producer Mojo Krazy tweeted about the tragic news, simply writing, “RIP D. Hill.”

In a Facebook post, the late producer’s grandmother, Tracey West, confirmed the news. His cause of death has not yet been released, according to The Source.

"Y’all, please pray for my family,” she wrote. “My sweet grandson Darius Hill has passed away .. Continue to Pray for his Family and Friends as we all go through the day ahead.”

Born Darius Hill, D. Hill is a multi-platinum award-winning producer who has credits on songs with everyone from Lil Wayne and Lil Uzi Vert to Yung Mal and NoCap.

