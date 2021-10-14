R&B Artist Emani 22 Dead At 22 Years Old

R&B artist Emani 22 has reportedly passed away. She was 22-years-old.

According to PEOPLE, the singer’s frequent producer J Maine confirmed to the outlet via a statement that she died.

"Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in," said Maine. "I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“I considered her to be like a little sister to me,” Maine added about Emani 22, born Emani Johnson. “She will be missed, and never forgotten, and I’ll always think about the great times we had hanging out.”

Emani 22’s last album was 2020’s THE COLOR RED. She also collaborated with Trippie Redd on the single “Inside.” She also appeared on two songs on the Ohio rapper’s 2018 album A Love Letter to You via the tracks “Firestarter” and “Emani Interlude.”