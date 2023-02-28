WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Keke Palmer Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Darius Jackson

See her announcement post below.
Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on Jan. 04, 2023 in New York City.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

By Cheryl S. Grant
February 27, 2023 / 7:37 PM

Keke Palmer is officially a mom!

On Monday, (Feb. 27) the actress announced on social media that she gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

The 29-year-old posted "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo." 

The "Nope" actress confirmed in December while hosting "Saturday Night Live" that the rumors were true and she was indeed pregnant.

​​"There's some rumors going around; people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she said. 

She then unbuttoned her coat and flashed her baby bump. She continued, "I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct."

Jackson, also known as Darius Daulton, is the younger brother of Insecure star Sarunas J. Jackson who played Alejandro "Dro" Peña on the HBO series, according to Harper's Bazaar. 

Congrats to the happy couple!

