Watch!: Kodak Black Presents The Mother Of His Unborn Child With A Diamond Ring At Their Baby Shower

Kodak Black and his girlfriend Miranda Johnson hosted a fabulous baby shower earlier this week.

Videos from the lavish royal-inspired event were posted on social media by those in attendance. Some videos even showed Kodak giving the mother of his unborn child a ring.

Prior to presenting her with the iced-out bling, the “Super Gremlin” rapper grabbed the mic and expressed his love for Johnson, saying they were “locked in for life.”

Of course, the moment went viral! Check out the videos posted onto The Shade Room.

In the videos, Kodak never got down on one knee and was not audibly heard asking Johnson to marry him. Understandably, this left many people to speculate if the exchange was a proposal or a gift. The couple have yet to comment on the milestone.

ICYMI: In September, it was reported that the couple were expecting a baby girl. The rapper's lawyer Bradford Cohen confirmed the news with TMZ, noting that the pair had been dating on and off for about four years and that Johnson found out she was pregnant in April.

This will be the couple’s first child together. Kodak has a 6-year-old son from a previous relationship.