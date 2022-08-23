Silk Sonic’s Album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Receives Platinum Status

In a compilation video on their official Instagram page, R&B duo Silk Sonic has announced An Evening With Silk Sonic has been certified platinum by the RIAA.

The caption reads “We’re platinum because of you!! Thank you.”

Anderson.Paak also chimed in on the celebration by posting the video on his own page and giving praise to his group member.

“WE DID IT BROTHER, LOVE YOU @BRUNOMARS!!” said the singer.

“WHAT A RIDE 🎉 THANK YOU TO EVERYONE THAT HELPED BRING THIS PROJECT TO LIFE! INFINITE LOVE TO ALL THE FANS, THANK YOU!!!”