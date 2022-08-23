WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Silk Sonic’s Album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ Receives Platinum Status

The critically acclaimed album has been racking up awards and praise throughout the year.

(Photo by John Esparza via Getty Images)

Silk Sonic
By Ty Cole
August 23, 2022 / 2:35 PM

In a compilation video on their official Instagram page, R&B duo Silk Sonic has announced An Evening With Silk Sonic has been certified platinum by the RIAA.

The caption reads “We’re platinum because of you!! Thank you.”

Photo: Bruno Mars Instagram

Photo: Bruno Mars Instagram

Anderson.Paak also chimed in on the celebration by posting the video on his own page and giving praise to his group member.

“WE DID IT BROTHER, LOVE YOU @BRUNOMARS!!” said the singer.

Photo: Anderson.Paak Instagram

“WHAT A RIDE 🎉 THANK YOU TO EVERYONE THAT HELPED BRING THIS PROJECT TO LIFE! INFINITE LOVE TO ALL THE FANS, THANK YOU!!!”

The duo has been racking up awards throughout the year picking up “Best R&B Performance,” “Song of the Year,””Best R&B Song,” and “Record Of The Year” at the Grammy Awards as well as winning “Album Of The Year” at the BET Awards.

