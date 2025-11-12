A$AP Relli Officially Drops Shooting Lawsuit Against A$AP Rocky

A$AP Relli is officially closing the door on his assault lawsuit against A$AP Rocky , saying he’s ready to leave the drama in the past. The shooting claims that shook Hollywood in 2021 are over in the civil court world, but Relli isn’t done standing up for himself.

Through his lawyer, Aaron Morris, Relli told Billboard that he’s focusing on moving forward and rebuilding his life. “At this point, he's ready to simply move on from the shooting,” Morris said. “The ordeal has been a nightmare for him, and the statements calling him a 'liar' and worse effectively eliminated his chances of a career in the industry.”

The civil case was heading toward a January trial, almost a year after Rocky walked free in the criminal case. Relli had been seeking financial damages, but he’s now choosing to dismiss the suit. Papers officially ending it are expected to be filed this week.

Even with the assault claim off the table, Relli is keeping the fight alive in another lane. He’s pursuing a defamation case against Rocky and his attorney, Joe Tacopina, over public statements that called Relli’s shooting allegations “extortion” and a “get-rich-quick scheme.” Morris said Relli feels this one matters because of the lasting damage to his reputation.

The situation traces back to a November 2021 incident outside a Hollywood hotel, where Relli alleged Rocky fired a gun at him. Rocky claimed it was a prop gun with blanks. In 2022, prosecutors charged Rocky with two felony assault counts, but a Los Angeles jury acquitted him after he rejected a plea deal that could have landed him up to 24 years in prison.