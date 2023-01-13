50 Cent Labels Depression A ‘Luxury’

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to saying things that capture headlines, and he’s at it again with his latest theory.

During an interview with REAL 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the Queens rapper said he believes “depression is a luxury,” citing that “Where I’m from, you can’t afford to be depressed.”

Fif then expounded on his thoughts and noted that growing up in South Jamaica, Queens, living is a matter of survival. “You gotta pay the bills, right? So you gotta go to work,” he said. “You gotta get up, gotta go do what you gotta do. You got people right now that’s at work that don’t feel like being there. But they got responsibilities.”

Additionally, 50 noted he believes that someone taking a mental health day is a foreign concept to him. “When these guys get in a slump and they just decide they’re not gonna do anything — I’m like, ‘Where they do that at?’ ” he said. “I think the things you go through make you who you are.”

Also during the interview, 50 Cent revealed he’s working on a new album with Dr. Dre, who he says has been a part of his recording “process” dating back to the beginning of his career.