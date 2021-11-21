Megan Thee Stallion Cancels AMA Performance, Fans Await Word

Megan Thee Stallion was set to perform Sunday (Nov. 21) at American Music Awards (AMAs). Unfortunately, her performance will no longer happen.

Complex reported that Meg took to her Twitter account Saturday afternoon (Nov. 20) to share the news that she will no longer be at the annual award show.

She tweeted, “I was so excited to go” to the award show and perform with BTS. “But due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend.” She continued with, “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with you guys.” She was looking forward to performing the remix of the Korean boyband’s hit song, “Butter.”

It was not made clear by Meg what the unexpected matter was, but speculation has led to Meg mourning the loss of the late Young Dolph, who tragically lost his life Wednesday (Nov. 17).

“I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief!,” she shared on Twitter, following the news of the 36-year-old rapper being shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, Tenn. “Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph.” Megan stated on Instagram that “Everybody that know me knows I play this man music EVERY DAY !”