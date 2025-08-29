Missing 8-Year-Old in DeKalb County Found Dead in Neighborhood Pool

DeKalb County authorities confirmed that an 8-year-old boy, reported missing late Wednesday evening, was tragically discovered dead the following morning. According to 11Alive , the child, identified as Bisebwa Mwimule, was last seen departing from his home along North Indian Creek Drive at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. When he failed to return, his disappearance prompted an immediate search through the night.

By early Thursday, police announced that investigators had found Mwimule’s lifeless body in a swimming pool located within the same neighborhood where he lived. At this time, officers have not released further details regarding the circumstances—such as how the child gained access to the pool, whether any witnesses observed him in or around the water, or if foul play is suspected. The case remains under active investigation, and law enforcement pledged to update the public as new information emerges.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the devastating risks that unattended pools pose to young children. National statistics underscore how critical the issue is: drowning ranks as the leading cause of unintentional injury death for children aged 1 to 4, and it stands as the second leading cause of such deaths for children aged 5 to 14, after motor vehicle accidents. Every year in the United States , there are over 4,000 fatal drownings, averaging about 11 deaths per day, and approximately 8,000 nonfatal drownings, or 22 per day.

Additionally, recent studies show a troubling uptick in drowning fatalities: between 2020 and 2022, more than 4,500 people drowned annually, representing an increase of 500 more deaths per year compared to 2019. Alarmingly, drowning deaths among children ages 1 to 4 rose by 28% during that period, more than in any other age group.