Offset Hit With Assault Lawsuit Over Dispensary Altercation Near LAX

The former Migos member is being sued for assault, battery, and emotional distress after an alleged confrontation turned violent.

By Ty Cole
November 6, 2025 / 12:22 PM

Offset is having a tough year. Not only did he lose his wife, who is currently expecting a baby boy with her new boyfriend, but he’s now in some legal troubles and is being sued for physically assaulting a security guard.

According to TMZ, Jim Sanchez, a security guard, is suing the former Migos member over an alleged altercation at a dispensary back in March. 

Sanchez claims while working at MedMen LAX, when he had asked the 33-year-old for some form of identification, he began to go off and “became hostile, verbally confrontational, and physically attacked Plaintiff by striking him in the face."

Sanchez claims that several people with the certified diamond artist continued to add to the assault. Sanchez was taken to the hospital and claims that he continues to suffer from headaches and neck pain. The security guard is suing the artist for assault, battery and intentional affliction of emotional distress.

The “Taste” rapper and his team claimed the guard was the aggressor, allegeding that Sanchez “rushed” Offset and “spat on him,” causing a fight to break out. 

Other sources claimed that Offset punched Sanchez, which resulted in the security guard protecting himself spraying the rapper and his crew with mace. TMZ Hip Hop reported the incident earlier this year, stating the incident took place in the evening time at 9:30PM.  

The “Set It Off” rapper’s reps claimed the accusations are "ridiculous,” adding that Offset had “just gotten off a flight at the nearby airport,” which would mean the artist would need identification to be on a plane, which the reps claim points to his identification being in his possession. 

