5 Unforgettable DMX Moments

It's hard to wrap our heads around the fact that the larger-than-life personality that was DMX has left this world. The Yonkers-born rapper and actor who embodied everything hip-hop stood for - from his incredible artistry to his occasional wild antics - passed away two years ago on April 9. But even in death, his impact continues to reverberate across the music industry.

DMX's troubled past is well-documented, but today, we choose to focus on the happier moments that we had the privilege of witnessing. Despite the odds he faced, DMX was a beacon of hope for many, inspiring countless individuals to rise above their struggles and persevere. His unwavering spirit and infectious energy touched the lives of everyone he met, making him a beloved figure to fans around the world.

As we celebrate the life of this legendary emcee, let's take a moment to look back on some of the fondest memories we shared with DMX. From his iconic "Get At Me Dog" to his unforgettable performances, DMX brought a raw, unapologetic energy to his music that continues to inspire new generations of fans.

Although we mourn his loss, we can find comfort in knowing that DMX's legacy will continue to live on through his music and the impact he had on those who knew and loved him. So let's honor the legacy of this hip-hop icon and remember him for the joy, laughter, and inspiration he brought into our lives.