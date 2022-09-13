Kanye West Makes An Appearance During New York Fashion Week!
The business mogul made an appearance at the Vogue runway show.
Kanye West made a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week! The musical genius and business mogul attended Vogue's 'Vogue World' runway show on Monday, September 12, on a Chelsea street. The sidewalk was transformed into a catwalk filled with celebrities, including Serena Williams, Lil Nas X, and Kanye West.
Ye showed up in a brown hoodie with the hood pulled up and covered with a black patent leather coat. He wore matching leather pants and brown riding boots to complete the look. The fashion mogul even rocks a full beard.
See his new look below!