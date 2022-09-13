WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Kanye West Makes An Appearance During New York Fashion Week!

The business mogul made an appearance at the Vogue runway show.
By Tira Urquhart
September 13, 2022 / 6:16 PM

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week! The musical genius and business mogul attended Vogue's 'Vogue World' runway show on Monday, September 12, on a Chelsea street. The sidewalk was transformed into a catwalk filled with celebrities, including Serena Williams, Lil Nas X, and Kanye West. 

Ye showed up in a brown hoodie with the hood pulled up and covered with a black patent leather coat. He wore matching leather pants and brown riding boots to complete the look. The fashion mogul even rocks a full beard. 

See his new look below!

Kanye West

(Photo: Getty Images)

