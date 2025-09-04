Body Found Amid Search for Missing 19-Year-Old Maryland Woman

Authorities in Maryland announced that a body was found during the search for 19-year-old Dacara Thompson, though officials stressed that the remains have not yet been formally identified, according to PEOPLE .

Thompson, from Lanham, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 23, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Interim Chief George Nader said at a Sept. 3 press conference that her car was located in Hyattsville the day after she vanished. He confirmed that a body had been discovered nearby, but said confirmation is still pending.

"That body was located just off of Route 50 in Anne Arundel County," Chief Nader explained. "At this point, there has not been a confirmation, but the characteristics are similar, so we're exploring that."

Maryland State Police said the body was found on Aug. 31 following a report of a disabled vehicle, later determined to be unrelated to the investigation. Officials added that an autopsy is underway with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Anytime someone goes missing in our community, we take it seriously," Chief Nader said. "Out of respect for the family, we are going to ask that we give them some privacy as we process and attempt to confirm whether or not this is our person."

County Executive Aisha Braveboy also expressed concern: "Dacara is 19 years old and so even though technically she's an adult, she's someone's child, someone's baby, and so our heart goes out to her entire family."

The case remains under joint investigation.

Thompson’s father, Daniel Thompson, told NBC affiliate WRC-TV that she left his home the night of Aug. 22 to get gas but never returned. He said she responded to his text later that night with: "I should be back soon. I love you too. Goodnight <3." Attempts to reach her the following day were unsuccessful.

Her mother, Carmen Thompson, wrote on a GoFundMe page that surveillance footage showed Dacara parking her 2013 white Ford Edge SUV in Hyattsville on Aug. 23. "She was seen walking toward Riggs Road, and then she vanished. All she had with her was her phone, and now even that lead has gone cold," she wrote.