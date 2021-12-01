Rick Ross Shares Video Of Fan Proposing To Him At Memphis Club

Rick Ross is clearly the man of the hour after a fan proposed to him at a Memphis club.

Ahead of the release of his new album, Richer Than I Ever Been, the rapper attended Curtis Givens’ party over the weekend and shared a video of a fan holding up a ring in the crowd and mouthing words about wedding bells.

“Did she ask me to marry her?” Ross captioned in the Instagram story video. A voice from the stage is also heard saying: “Is she proposing, Ross? I don’t know what’s going on. Is that a ring? Is she proposing? The dream is real.”

Ross ultimately declined the fan’s proposal.

Marking the 15th year of his career, Rozay spoke with Complex about his 11th studio album, releasing on Dec. 10, which will be his first LP in two years.

“I’m on some sh*t. I felt there was some sh*t I could do different[ly] coming off of Port of Miami 2. So on Richer Than I Ever Been, maybe the first five records could be overwhelming with the way the production is and the extent I’m going to with the wordplay, the rap sh*t. That’s most definitely a difference, versus me giving records that’s just about the vibe,” he said.

The Grammy-nominated artist recently teamed up with BET’s Soul Train Award Album of the Year recipient Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage for his latest single “Outlawz.”