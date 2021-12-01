WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Celebrity

Rick Ross Shares Video Of Fan Proposing To Him At Memphis Club

Did she ask me to marry her?,” he captioned his Instagram story alongside the video.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

By Alexis Reese
December 1, 2021

Rick Ross is clearly the man of the hour after a fan proposed to him at a Memphis club.

Ahead of the release of his new album, Richer Than I Ever Been, the rapper attended Curtis Givens’ party over the weekend and shared a video of a fan holding up a ring in the crowd and mouthing words about wedding bells.

“Did she ask me to marry her?” Ross captioned in the Instagram story video. A voice from the stage is also heard saying: “Is she proposing, Ross? I don’t know what’s going on. Is that a ring? Is she proposing? The dream is real.”

RELATED: Boss Up!: Rick Ross Details The Financial Genius Behind Buying His Son A Wingstop Franchise For His 16th Birthday

Ross ultimately declined the fan’s proposal.

Marking the 15th year of his career, Rozay spoke with Complex about his 11th studio album, releasing on Dec. 10, which will be his first LP in two years.

“I’m on some sh*t. I felt there was some sh*t I could do different[ly] coming off of Port of Miami 2. So on Richer Than I Ever Been, maybe the first five records could be overwhelming with the way the production is and the extent I’m going to with the wordplay, the rap sh*t. That’s most definitely a difference, versus me giving records that’s just about the vibe,” he said.

The Grammy-nominated artist recently teamed up with BET’s Soul Train Award Album of the Year recipient Jazmine Sullivan and 21 Savage for his latest single “Outlawz.”

Listen below:

celebrity newsRick RossProposalvideo

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.