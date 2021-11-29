Soul Train Awards 2021: Jazmine Sullivan Wins 'Album Of The Year'

Jazmine Sullivan won the 2021 Soul Train Award for Album Of The Year on Sunday (Nov. 28). Presented by Hosea Chanchez and Wendy Raquel Robinson, the soulful singer took the stage at the Apollo in New York City to collect the iconic award.

The Philadelphia native was delightfully surprised as the crowd cheered her on while she humbly sauntered onstage. Speaking her truth, the radiant entertainer opened up about how she turned to music to encourage her fans to love themselves no matter what stage of life they are going through.

Below, read her humble speech as she accepted Album Of The Year for Heaux Tales.

“I want to say something. I want to be honest with you guys. I feel real uncomfortable being up here in front of people and people kind of seeing me—especially since mama been in during quarantine, baby," she playfully quipped. "I made a promise to myself that I wouldn't hide anymore. Usually, if I was feeling not my best I will probably not have shown up, but I didn't want to do that."

She continued, "I wrote this project for women to love themselves, no matter what stage of life that they're in. You have to love yourself, especially because society would have us— especially Black women—not love anything about ourselves. I realize I can't just talk about it, I got to be about it. I love you so much."