Kenya Moore Has THIS To Say About Her Fashion And Beauty Choices During Her First Season Of ‘RHOA’!

Kenya Moore is known for being gone with the wind fabulous, but even the multi-hyphenate star has moments when she wishes she would have stepped a bit more out of her comfort zone.

While chatting with E! News, Kenya revealed that she wishes she took more beauty risks on her first season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“The first season, I was pretty conservative with the beauty choices. I don't really take a lot of risks. I want to take more now,” she explained. “I'm more into getting out of my comfort zone when it comes to clothing and fashion. I think I just always played it really simple. Even with my nails, having my nail hang over my finger is daring for me.”

Kenya went on to reveal that she wished she would’ve had a glam squad for every moment the camera was rolling. “I should have had a hair and makeup person on the trips. And for every taping. It took a minute for me to just figure out my team, so sometimes I would look back and go ‘oh, my foundation is the wrong color’ and things like that, but now, I know.”