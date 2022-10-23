Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage are ending October with a bang with the announcement of their joint album, Her Loss.

On Saturday (October 22), the duo released the official music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” a track that lives on Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind album. The video complimented 21 Savage’s 30th birthday, which was also Saturday.

As the video transitioned to its end, words in white font popped up, reading, “Her Loss, Album By Drake And 21 Savage, October 28, 2022.”

A new instrumental was also sprinkled into the midst of the announcement.

The two artists – Drake, 35 and 21 Savage, 30, respectively – are no strangers to collaborating on wax. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021, they met up again on “Knife Talk.” Now they’re loading up an entire project together.