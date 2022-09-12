Werk It!: Remy Ma Flexes Her Modeling Skills On The Runway During New York Fashion Week

Remy Ma can add modeling to her long list of talents! The rapper recently flexed her modeling skills during New York Fashion Week. Keep scrolling to see the catwalk moment that's going viral on social media.

During New York Fashion Week, Reminisce took the runway for streetwear mogul David BenDavid’s Sprayground show. For the memorable moment, the Bronx-born rapper slayed in a mesh green leotard. The outfit was completed with thigh-high black boots, a designer utility belt, and an adorable plush commando bear backpack.

“It was too fun! #NYFW,” Remy captioned the fabulous runway video on Instagram. She playfully added,"It’s Reminisce 💋 don’t confuse her with #RemyMa."

The runway ensemble was part of the brand’s latest launch, the “Time Travel Collection.” According to 360 Magazine, the collection was designed to journey attendees through the "past, present, and future."