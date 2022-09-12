WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Werk It!: Remy Ma Flexes Her Modeling Skills On The Runway During New York Fashion Week

Watch the fabulous catwalk moment that's going viral on social media!
Remy Ma walks the runway as Sprayground takes full control of travel fashion with an immersive show during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2022 in New York City.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sprayground)

By Randi Love
September 12, 2022 / 12:24 PM

Remy Ma can add modeling to her long list of talents! The rapper recently flexed her modeling skills during New York Fashion Week. Keep scrolling to see the catwalk moment that's going viral on social media.

During New York Fashion Week, Reminisce took the runway for streetwear mogul David BenDavid’s Sprayground show. For the memorable moment, the Bronx-born rapper slayed in a mesh green leotard. The outfit was completed with thigh-high black boots, a designer utility belt, and an adorable plush commando bear backpack.

“It was too fun! #NYFW,” Remy captioned the fabulous runway video on Instagram. She playfully added,"It’s Reminisce 💋 don’t confuse her with #RemyMa."

The runway ensemble was part of the brand’s latest launch, the “Time Travel Collection.” According to 360 Magazine, the collection was designed to journey attendees through the "past, present, and future."

Looking good, sis!

