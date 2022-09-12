NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!

Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut.

The Los Angeles-based Philly native paid homage to the influential hip hop legends and stylists throughout the 90s and early 2000s with her line called 'Collection 002.'

The star-studded show occurred in a Chelsea warehouse, setting the tone for the carefully curated collection. Latoia's latest line is filled with sultry cut-outs, bold power-dressing, and sexy yet structured denim pieces reminding us of Beyoncé in '03 with her Manolo Blahnik tims.

The looks were accented with gold accessories, including bamboo earrings and 'Lionne' name rings, reminding us of the round-the-way girls that everyone loves. Models strutted to songs by female rappers, including Eve, and even the infamous track 'Back to Life' from the 'Belly' soundtrack. The fashions, the scene, and of course, the surprise proposal made 'Lionne' one of the best shows this season.