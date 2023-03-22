Basketball lost another great on Tuesday (March 21) with the passing of New York Knicks legend Willis Reed. In a Twitter post, the National Basketball Players Association confirmed that he died at age 80. However, his cause of death was not released.



In a statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remembered Reed , a Hall of Famer, as the “ultimate team player and a consummate leader” as he reflected on the Knicks’ dominance in the league during the early 1970s and later as a coach and team executive.



The former center leaves behind one of the greatest legacies in the game with a 10-year career with the Knicks in which he was a seven-time All-Star and won two championships in which he was Finals MVP (1970 and 1973). Also a Grambling State standout, he scored more than 2,600 points during his college career. He also served as head coach of the Knicks and then the New Jersey Nets.



Reed, who played with other Knicks greats, including Walt Frazier; Earl “The Pearl” Monroe; future U.S. Senator Bill Bradley; and future coaching legend Phil Jackson played 650 games and averaged 18.7 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. But seeing some of his greatest moments on the court is worth it, and here are four of them.



