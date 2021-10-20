Cuba Gooding Jr. Headed To Trial In February, New York City Groping Case

Cuba Gooding Jr's trial is scheduled to start in Feb. 2022 for his New York City groping case.

According to ABC News, Judge Curtis Farber set the trial date for Feb. 1, which involves the allegations that the 53-year-old violated three different women at three various Manhattan nightclubs in 2018 and 019.

“This case has been on my calendar for two years, going on three years,” Farber said at a hearing in state court in Manhattan.

The Oscar-winning actor is accused of allegedly pinching one woman's buttocks, squeezing the breast of another, and forcibly touching a woman inappropriately. He was arrested in June 2019 after a 29-year-old woman told police officers that Gooding groped her without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square. He was charged with the other incidents soon after.

Gooding's trial was originally scheduled for April 2020 but was postponed after cases of the coronavirus surged in New York, eventually shutting the state down.