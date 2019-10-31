Cuba Gooding Jr. Shown Touching Accuser's Butt In Surveillance Video

New surveillance video footage shows that Cuba Gooding Jr. did indeed make contact with the backside of one of the women to accuse him of sexual assault. The woman, Natasha Ashworth, claims the incident happened at TAO nightclub in New York City, where she was a server.

In the security footage obtained by TMZ, two camera angles show the actor appearing to make contact with Ashworth's behind. After the initial touch, Ashworth appears bothered, and the two proceed to have a heated conversation. In court documents, Ashworth claims she told Gooding not to touch her butt, and added that he allegedly replied, "Aw, that's no fun, and I didn't, I touched your back."

In the video, Gooding can be seen attempting to show her where he claims to have touched her. Prosecutors said in the indictment, however, that Ashworth clearly grabbed his arm before motioning him to leave her alone.