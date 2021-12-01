2021 Soul Train Awards: Ari Lennox Gave An Unforgettable Performance
The singer-songwriter dominated the stage at this year's ceremony.
Ari Lennox applied all the pressure to the 2021 Soul Train Awards stage in a sultry and head-turning performance of her latest single, “Pressure.” The songbird had audience members, and we’re almost certain viewers at home, bopping their heads to the R&B record whose music video also paid homage to the soul genre.
The self-proclaimed "Shea Butter Baby" wore a jaw-dropping ensemble embellished with white feathers that demanded your attention as she effortlessly displayed her powerful vocal skills in a performance we’ll be talking about. Check out Ari in the clip down below to see the magic you missed.