Music

2021 Soul Train Awards: Ari Lennox Gave An Unforgettable Performance

The singer-songwriter dominated the stage at this year's ceremony.
Ari Lennox, 2021 Soul Train Awards

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: Ari Lennox performs onstage at The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
By Tabie Germain
November 30, 2021

Ari Lennox applied all the pressure to the 2021 Soul Train Awards stage in a sultry and head-turning performance of her latest single, “Pressure.”  The songbird had audience members, and we’re almost certain viewers at home, bopping their heads to the R&B record whose music video also paid homage to the soul genre.

The self-proclaimed "Shea Butter Baby" wore a jaw-dropping ensemble embellished with white feathers that demanded your attention as she effortlessly displayed her powerful vocal skills in a performance we’ll be talking about. Check out Ari in the clip down below to see the magic you missed.

