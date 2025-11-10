STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
True Whitaker Doesn't 'Feel Some Type Of Way' About Benefiting From Nepotism

The daughter of the incredible Forest Whitaker is proud to stand on the shoulders of her father’s legacy.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

By Danielle Young
November 10, 2025 / 11:18 AM

True Whitaker, the daughter of Hollywood heavyweight Forest Whitaker, is fully embracing her role as a nepotism baby. 

The actor, who previously appeared opposite her father in “Godfather of Harlem,” is now a series regular on the new HBO comedy, “I Love LA.” In the show, Whitaker plays Alani, the daughter of a famous producer. This character clearly shares one major trait with Whitaker: a big deal daddy!

Speaking with Shadow and Act, Whitaker embraced the comparison: “I love the fact that she [Alani] is not embarrassed or doesn’t feel some type of way about her nepotism. And to me, I feel the exact same way. I’m proud of my Black ass dad, who made something of himself and is a legend. And to have that so close to me, [and] to be able to pull from that and be so heavily inspired…I’ll never be embarrassed or feel weird about being associated with the greatness that he has created. And I’m hoping that I can be able to do that too.”

“I Love LA” has given Whitaker her first comedic role and she had a blast on set. “The cast and crew provided an environment that was so amazing… I feel like I was able to just be comfortable within and go for it in any way that I could.” She added the job let her “lean into a huge part of myself, which is my humor,” after earlier dramatic work on period pieces.

Whitaker is also set to star in the “Spring Breakers” sequel, which will give her a chance to hop in her comedy bag yet again. True Whitaker just might be the one to watch! And shoutout to the Whitaker family name for opening doors for her!

