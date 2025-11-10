True Whitaker Doesn’t ‘Feel Some Type Of Way’ About Benefiting From Nepotism

True Whitaker, the daughter of Hollywood heavyweight Forest Whitaker, is fully embracing her role as a nepotism baby.

The actor, who previously appeared opposite her father in “Godfather of Harlem,” is now a series regular on the new HBO comedy, “I Love LA.” In the show, Whitaker plays Alani, the daughter of a famous producer. This character clearly shares one major trait with Whitaker: a big deal daddy!

Speaking with Shadow and Act , Whitaker embraced the comparison: “I love the fact that she [Alani] is not embarrassed or doesn’t feel some type of way about her nepotism. And to me, I feel the exact same way. I’m proud of my Black ass dad, who made something of himself and is a legend. And to have that so close to me, [and] to be able to pull from that and be so heavily inspired…I’ll never be embarrassed or feel weird about being associated with the greatness that he has created. And I’m hoping that I can be able to do that too.”

“I Love LA” has given Whitaker her first comedic role and she had a blast on set. “The cast and crew provided an environment that was so amazing… I feel like I was able to just be comfortable within and go for it in any way that I could.” She added the job let her “lean into a huge part of myself, which is my humor,” after earlier dramatic work on period pieces.