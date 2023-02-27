A$AP Rocky Debuts Gucci Logo In Braids At Milan Fashion Week

A$AP Rocky hit Milan’s fashion week with the rest of the celeb crew rocking a new hairstyle reflecting his recent collaboration with Gucci.

If you are among the fashion-obsessed—we are— you know that the Gucci show was on Feb. 24. And fully cloaked in Gucci was the the 34-year-old rapper. He paired a navy blue oversized pinstripe double-breasted jacket with a light blue shirt, black tie —loose at the neck— and wide-legged trousers with a skirt layered on top.

The Harlem rapper finished off his outfit with chunky black squared-toed boots with a gold metallic cap. His accessories were on point as well. He rocked blingy studs, and his fingers showcased several rings. He rounded out his look with braids that clearly displayed the letter “G,” representing the Gucci logo. Rocky can be seen in photos from the show pointing to the etching in his hair.



The Grammy-nominated musician’s appearance in Italy comes on the heels of a few notable events. Last week before the event, it was announced that Rocky was one of the new faces of the Gucci Guilty campaign. The campaign is set to launch on Mar. 1 and was shot by photographer Glen Luchford. Rocky also fronted the brand’s men’s tailoring campaign in 2020.

We also saw him on the cover of a recent edition of British Vogue with his megastar girlfriend Rihanna and baby in tow. The duo welcomed their first child last May.