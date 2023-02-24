WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
A$AP Rocky Face Of Gucci Guilty Campaign

The Grammy nominated musician also fronted the brand’s men’s tailoring campaign in 2020.
A$AP Rocky attends the Amazon Music Live Concert Series on Dec. 08, 2022 in LA.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music

By Cheryl S. Grant
February 24, 2023 / 1:33 PM

Earlier this week, it was announced that rapper A$AP Rocky, Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page and Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Garner would front the new Gucci Guilty fragrance campaign.

According to GQ,  we owe the peppery mandarin scent of this best-selling product to Aurélien Guichard. The perfumer has also worked with Versace and Narciso Rodriguez, per Country & Town House.

The campaign, which is set to launch on Mar. 1, was shot by photographer Glen Luchford and  Rocky can be seen wearing a giant lilac flower brooch on a blouse that favors Princes "Purple Rain" era. Additionally, Page is styled in a blue Hawaiian shirt and Garner in what appears to be a mint green faux fur jacket.

This isn’t the 34-year-old’s first collaboration with Gucci. In 2020 the Grammy Award-nominated musician was also featured in the brand’s 2020 Life of a Rock Star campaign with Tyler, The Creator, and Iggy Pop

The shoot, which focused on Gucci’s men-tailored line, was photographed by Harmony Korine, per HipHopDX.

