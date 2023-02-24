A$AP Rocky Face Of Gucci Guilty Campaign

Earlier this week, it was announced that rapper A$AP Rocky, Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page and Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Garner would front the new Gucci Guilty fragrance campaign.

According to GQ, we owe the peppery mandarin scent of this best-selling product to Aurélien Guichard. The perfumer has also worked with Versace and Narciso Rodriguez, per Country & Town House.

The campaign, which is set to launch on Mar. 1, was shot by photographer Glen Luchford and Rocky can be seen wearing a giant lilac flower brooch on a blouse that favors Prince’s "Purple Rain" era. Additionally, Page is styled in a blue Hawaiian shirt and Garner in what appears to be a mint green faux fur jacket.

This isn’t the 34-year-old’s first collaboration with Gucci. In 2020 the Grammy Award-nominated musician was also featured in the brand’s 2020 Life of a Rock Star campaign with Tyler, The Creator, and Iggy Pop.