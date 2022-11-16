WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Summer Walker Responds To Her Grammy Snub

“The math is literally not mathing,” she wrote on social media.

By BET Staff
November 16, 2022 / 11:34 AM

Summer Walker is responding to her Grammys snub for the second year in a row after the 2023 nominations were unveiled on Tuesday (Nov. 15).

Walker's 2021 album, Still Over It, did not make the nominees list for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards and she responded to the news on social media.

“As for the Grammys for a [second] time, the math is literally not mathing,” wrote Walker. “I was [going to] post some numbers but it’s ok, at least the streets [f***] with me. Y’all always pack out every show and support every time I drop so thanks for the love I do receive.”

Walker’s label boss, Justice Baiden, co-founder of LVRN, also shared his thoughts on the artist's snubs.

“SUMMER WALKER NOT GETTING A GRAMMY NOM IS ACTUALLY TREASON – SMFH,” he tweeted.

He continued, “I was cool when we got snubbed for over it but then still over it smashed every record affected culture and was a masterclass on songwriting - Grammys not acknowledging Summer Walker really makes me lose my complete faith in that entity as a whole - time to move on I fear.”

Still Over It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her sophomore studio LP became the first No. 1 R&B album by a female artist since Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2016.

