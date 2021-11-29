Summer Walker and Ari Lennox Grace the Soul Train Stage For First-Time Performance of ‘Unloyal’

Summer Walker and Ari Lennox are two of the most dynamic singer-songwriters currently in the game. And at this year’s Soul Train Awards, this duo lit up the stage with the first performance of “Unloyal,” from the former’s Still Over It album. Tisha Campbell introduced the chart-topping R&B baddie, as Summer graced the stage in a yellow slip dress, and she effortlessly delivered the song’s first verse, while the crowd enthusiastically sang along.

Staying true to its soulful tune, the 25-year-old paused for a smooth saxophone break before introducing Ari Lennox. Ari, who took the stage earlier in the night with a performance of “Pressure,” delivered her verse emphasizing the need to see these two on tour very soon.

Upon concluding the song, the two shared a sweet embrace, before leaving the stage with the crowd cheering for more from them and their sultry performance.