While short-lived, Snoop Dogg’s tenure on Death Row Records nearly 24 years ago was one for the hip hop history books, as he became their first homegrown star, crafting singles like "Nuthin' But a "G" Thang," “Head Doctor," and "Gin and Juice," alongside mentor Dr. Dre during the early 1990s.

As history would have it, Snoop’s murder charge caused him to join Master P’s No Limit Records in a cash deal reportedly worth $4 million in 1998, bringing an end to an era that launched Snoop’s now-legendary career.

Well, now the Doggfather is wanting to run it back, announcing on his IG Tuesday night (Jan. 25), a new project will be titled B.O.D.R (Bacc On Death Row), with artwork reminiscent of the February 1996 VIBE magazine’s photoshoot that also included Suge, [Dr.] Dre, and Tupac Shakur.

The posted artwork also has a release date, Feb. 13, 2022, which, notably, overlaps with the Super Bowl Halftime Show where he’s to perform alongside Dre, Death Row’s co-founder, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Although unclear if it will be an album, video, single, or both, there are multiple video clips circulating around with the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper in Death Row apparel and standing in a prison setting alongside The Eastsidaz’s Tray Deee.