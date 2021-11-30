A financial lifeline worth billions to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) is at stake as the U.S. Senate considers President Biden’s proposed Build Back Better Act, a wide-ranging $2.2 trillion social spending package.

The measure passed the House on Nov. 19 along party lines, The New York Times reported. But it still faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

Biden’s plan would “make historic investments” in HBCUs and other higher-learning institutions that serve students of color, according to a statement from the White House.

A total of 65 HBCU presidents and chancellors sent an open letter on Tuesday (Nov. 30) to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, calling on them to pass the legislation.

The HBCU leaders pointed out that their institutions are pivotal at educating Black students, but they have been underfunded for many decades.

“For more than a century, America’s HBCUs have provided educational excellence and access for some of our most vulnerable populations. While constituting only 3 percent of all colleges and universities, we still graduate nearly 20 percent of all African American students and contribute nearly $16 billion to the GDP each year, yet we have traditionally received less than 1 percent of federal funding for higher education.,” the letter stated.

For decades, the federal government denied funding to HBCUs that it provided to predominantly White schools for infrastructure development and research. State lawmakers have followed the same discriminatory pattern over the years.

According to the Associated Press, the cumulative endowment for all HBCUs was just over $3.9 billion in 2019. That is about the same amount as the University of Minnesota alone.

“Though we have all persevered and continue to provide high-quality, low-cost education for ALL, the trend of financial inequity is ultimately unsustainable for what we believe are some of the nation’s most important institutions of higher education,” the letter stated.

Biden’s investment in HBCUs included the American Rescue Plan and other pandemic relief funds that provided nearly $3.7 billion in relief funding to HBCUs. That was in addition to approximately $1.6 billion in debt relief to 45 HBCUs (13 public institutions and 32 private institutions).

The HBCU leaders acknowledged that the administration and federal lawmakers have, of late, worked toward correcting the historic underfunding of their schools. “But it requires a sustained, intentional effort to correct nearly 200 years of inequity,” they underscored.



According to The Washington Post, colleges and universities that educate large populations of Black, Hispanic and other minority students will benefit from a $6 billion increase in mandatory appropriations.

The HBCU leaders said there would be an additional $4 billion for research and infrastructure development through competitive program grants.

“It is a significant down payment on investment in an American future full of talented citizens who are not inhibited by where they come from or what they look like. You have the opportunity to help secure that future,” they told the Senate leaders.

