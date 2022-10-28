Chaka Khan On Singers Who Use Auto-Tune: They Need To Get Them A Job At The Post Office’

Chaka Khan is not a fan when it comes to singers using auto-tune to hit certain notes and tells PageSix they need to “get a job at the Post Office.”

“There is some great stuff out there and there are some great artists. There’s some very fine young artists out there doing great great work that I am impressed with,” the veteran shared with the outlet at the Angel Ball on Monday (October 24th).

“But the others, they just need to get them a job at the Post Office — they are always hiring. People are using Auto-tune. They need to get to the Post Office quick.”

She continues to comment on the new wave of ladies in music, sharing insecurity is “present.”

“I feel very sad. It saddens me deeply that so much… insecurity is present in these girls. They really need to know that they are the gold and that they really are precious,” she expressed.