The Billboard Women In Music Awards has announced its honorees for this year’s celebration and its jam packed with the industry’s brightest stars, from Saweetie and Summer Walker to the supremely talented Doja Cat.

Set to take place Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Ciara, who took home the prestigious Woman Of The Year Award in 2008.

While the annual ceremony has been around for a while, this year is different as, for the first time, tickets for Billboard’s Women In Music Awards will be available to the public for purchase beginning in February. Additionally, the event will also stream live.

“We are once again thrilled to recognize a diverse group of incredibly powerful women driving the music business and shaping pop culture,” Billboard’s editorial director, Hannah Karp said in a statement. “From legendary acts to those just beginning to make a name for themselves, these are all women pushing the envelope and inspiring fans around the world with their musicality, determination, attitude and style. We are thrilled to bring these influencers together for a night of incredible performances and inspiring conversation about the future of music.”

Billboard president, Julian Holguin, added, “From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show-stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”

All of the other honorees, including the prestigious 2022 Woman of the Year Award, performers, celebrity presenters, will be announced at a later date.

The current list of honorees are as follows: