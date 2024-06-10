Naomi Campbell Reveals Her Children Were Born Via Surrogacy

Naomi Campbell, 54, is opening up about her motherhood journey.

During a candid interview with The Times , the legendary beauty revealed that her children were born via surrogacy.

In June 2021, Campbell announced she had welcomed a daughter, and then she made a second announcement in June 2023, marking the arrival of her son, both of whom she’s decided to keep private from social media.

While speaking to the outlet, she divulged the anxieties she has for her children.

“My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future,” Campbell explained. “I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.”

Additionally, Campbell said she is happy as a "single mother" but added that young girls make her weary by saying having children is "too expensive."