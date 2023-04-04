Martin Luther King Jr: 5 Virtual Events To Commemorate The 55th Anniversary of His Assassination

On April 4, people across the country will gather at churches, community centers and join online events to observe the day an assassin’s bullet took the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as he stood on a terrace at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. in 1968. This year marks the 55th anniversary of the civil rights icon’s murder. At these gatherings, folks will reflect on King’s extraordinary life of sacrifice and evaluate how far the nation has come toward achieving his dream.

In some areas, African Americans have made great strides since his death, including the election of the nation’s first Black president, Barack Obama. But the struggle continues in economics, education, and social justice, as the Urban League’s 2022 report on the State of Black America so aptly points out. There is still much work to do.

Today may be sad for those who are brought back to the moment they first saw or heard Walter Cronkite deliver the shocking news report about King's murder during the broadcast of "CBS Evening News." For others, it's a day to galvanize efforts around King’s legacy and provoke discussions about the state of the Civil Rights movement will coincide