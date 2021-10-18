WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Verzuz Recap: Black Twitter Responds To Epic Matchup Between Big Daddy Kane And KRS-One

Brooklyn’s Barclays Center was full of all the action!

(Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

October 18, 2021

Two of hip hop’s greatest legends, Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One, went hit after hit during the latest Verzuz on Sunday (Oct. 17).

Both artists have stood the test of time since the golden age of rap from Kane’s debut release, Long Live The Kang in 1988, to KRS’ first solo release, Return of the Boom Bap in 1993. 

The New York-bred rappers relived some of the best moments in hip hop at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. With Fat Joe standing in as the host for the night’s event to paying homage to the late Biz Markie, Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One got the crowd on their feet playing tracks like “Lean On Me,” “I’m Still #1,” “Raw,” “Mortal Combat,” “Step Into A World,” “South Bronx,” “Ain’t No Half‐Steppin’,” “Sound Of Da Police,” (Big L’s) “Platinum Plus,” and more.

Cameo appearances also stole the show including Roxanne Shanté who was brought out during KRS-One’s “The Bridge Is Over,” as well as Nice & Smooth who came out during Big Daddy Kane’s “Pimpin’ Ain’t Easy” performance. 

Of course, Black Twitter was in the comments on the internet with all of the hilarious commentary as the night carried on. See some of their reactions below:

