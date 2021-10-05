Verzuz: KRS-One Big Daddy Kane Up Next

While fans may have already figured out who will be the up next for Verzuz it is now official!
Verzuz official Twitter account announced on Tuesday (Oct. 5) that the battle between Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One is going down on Sunday (Oct. 17) in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center. Tickets are on sale now at trillerfightclub.com or fans can watch exclusively on Triller and FITE TV, according to Twitter.
RELATED: Black Twitter Reacts To Ja Rule And Fat Joe’s ‘Verzuz’
RELATED: These Past Hip Hop Awards Performers Showed Out On Verzuz
“One time for the culture,” Kane wrote in part on his Instagram page.
On Friday (Oct. 1) a poster was shared across the interweb with a silhouette of the artists that made it pretty obvious that the showdown would be between the legendary rappers who helped define Hip Hop culture.
With hits after hits, fans can’t wait to jam out to the bar for bar Verzuz.
(Photos from left:Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
COMMENTS