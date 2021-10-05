Verzuz: KRS-One Big Daddy Kane Up Next

While fans may have already figured out who will be the up next for Verzuz it is now official!

Verzuz official Twitter account announced on Tuesday (Oct. 5) that the battle between Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One is going down on Sunday (Oct. 17) in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center. Tickets are on sale now at trillerfightclub.com or fans can watch exclusively on Triller and FITE TV, according to Twitter.

