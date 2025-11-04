Stefon Diggs Reveals He and Cardi B Are Expecting a Baby Boy

Stefon Diggs just hinted that he and Cardi B’s first child together is arriving very soon. The New England Patriots wide receiver spoke with Extra at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City and confirmed the exciting news.

“It’s supposed to happen real soon,” Diggs said. “So, wish us both luck.” His response was brief but full of excitement, giving fans a glimpse into what’s shaping up to be a joyful chapter for the couple.

While chatting with PEOPLE at the same event, Diggs revealed even more about their baby, sharing the sex of their little one and what they’re most looking forward to.

“It’s a boy. That’s enough for me,” he said. “I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.” His playful answer captured both his excitement and anticipation for fatherhood, giving fans a peek at the fun side of their growing family.

Cardi and Diggs made their relationship Instagram official in June 2025, though rumors about their romance had been circulating since late 2024. The couple confirmed in September that they were expecting their first child together. This baby will be Cardi’s fourth, as she shares three children with her ex-husband, Migos rapper Offset, and Diggs’ third.