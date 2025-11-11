Steal the Look: Chelley Bissainthe at Essence Fashion House

Ever since she left the villa, Chelley’s been making moves and turning heads with every look she serves. While at the Essence Fashion House, she rocked a soft yellow top that gave moto jacket energy, paired with a black and white printed skirt, olive green heels, and a cute fur bag. Today, we’re showing you how to recreate her look straight to your door for half the price and half the shipping time on Amazon. Let’s get into it!