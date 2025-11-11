Steal the Look: Chelley Bissainthe at Essence Fashion House
Ever since she left the villa, Chelley’s been making moves and turning heads with every look she serves. While at the Essence Fashion House, she rocked a soft yellow top that gave moto jacket energy, paired with a black and white printed skirt, olive green heels, and a cute fur bag. Today, we’re showing you how to recreate her look straight to your door for half the price and half the shipping time on Amazon. Let’s get into it!
Lambskin Leather Jacket
This one is a little up there in price, but it’s also 100% lambskin soft leather and has a satin lining on the inside. It’s giving quality, you can count on this jacket to be in rotation for a few years, if not more!
Midi Skater Skirt
This pattern and style are spot on with the inspo, and we love to see it. With its elastic waist and thick fabric, this piece deserves a spot in your cute and comfy pile because you’ll be wearing it all year long.
Dolce Vita Platform Heels
There’s no heel better than a platform! The comfort and confidence they give you is unmatched — no aching feet, no wobbling, just strutting. You need these in your life and not just for this outfit!
Extolove Fur Crossbody Bag
This fur purse is super cute and chic. Now, it doesn’t match the pattern of the skirt, but fashion girls do what they want, not what matches, so grab this and add another layer of juxtaposition to your look, and thank me later.
Fashion Rings
The outfit is never complete without some accessories. Chelley kept it light, so we will too, and just add some gold rings for color and depth. This set comes with 14 different rings you can stack and mix and match to your liking.
