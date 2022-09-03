Alexis Ohanian Celebrates Daughter Olympia’s Fifth Birthday In Tribute Saying She Made Him A ‘Better Man’

Alexis Ohanian loves the daughter he shares with tennis great, Serena Williams.

On Friday (Sept. 2), the Reddit co-founder shared a selfie with Olympia, along with some other recent pics while reflecting on how she changed his life five years ago.

"🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰 How are you already 5️⃣ @olympiaohanian ?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama brought you into this world 💪 I'm gonna Uppy you forever!" Ohanian wrote. "I started @776fund thanks to you and it shares your birthday 😆 thanks @katelin_cruse @elisabethgarvin - these last two years have been otherworldly. And thank you @christinatosi & @milkbarstore for a very memorable 'caking' session."

Alexis and Olympia were on hand to watch Williams compete in the U.S. Open where the tennis icon likely brought a close to her career on Friday night during a third round match against Ajla Tomljanović.

Speaking on “A Conversation with Champions” prior to the tournament, the 23-time Grand Slam champion said that she and her daughter share all the same interests, except tennis.

"She's my little buddy," Williams said at the forum, according to PEOPLE. "We do everything together. We go on dates and it's so cool because she likes everything I do except for tennis. She's really fun. I see a lot of my personality in her and it's just a great time to have her around now to see what I do on a daily."