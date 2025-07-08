Cardi B Steals the Spotlight at Schiaparelli’s Fall 2025 Couture Show

Cardi B is no stranger to the fashion scene. Whether she’s walking a red carpet or stepping out for Fashion Week, she consistently delivers head-turning looks. The 2025 Schiaparelli Fall/Winter Couture show was no exception. The rapper and fashion muse floated down the steps in a striking black dress from Daniel Roseberry’s Spring 2024 collection. The gown featured bold, sculptural shoulders and sleeves adorned with beaded fringe that cascaded down to her knees. As always, the dramatic detailing worked in her favor.

Her beauty look was just as intentional. A sleek bob with a sharp side part framed her face, allowing the gown to truly take center stage. She kept the accessories minimal with silver drop earrings, letting the textures and structure of the look speak for themselves. But it was the mysterious black crown she carried on her right hand that sparked the most conversation—and possibly gave another nod to her new music era.

Cardi appears to be tying her fashion choices directly into her album rollout. The crown accessory echoed imagery from her recent promotional materials for her long-awaited sophomore album, “Am I The Drama,” where she’s seen being chased by crows in the official trailer and cover art. Always one for theatrics, she was even seen politely telling photographers to lower their voices so they wouldn’t scare the real-life crow perched beside her. The symbolism was clear: the bird, the crown, and the moment were all connected.