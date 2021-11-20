‘Male White Tears’: Joy Reid Compares Kyle Rittenhouse To Brett Kavanaugh

MSNBC host Joy Reid is slamming the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and comparing it to the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

During the reading of the 18-year-old’s not guilty verdict on Friday (November 19) and during his trial when he took the stand in his own defense, he began crying. The same happened when Kavanaugh, a fellow white male, did so during his 2018 confirmation when pressed about his alleged sexual assault of Christine Blasey Ford when the two were in college.

“His [Kavanaugh’s] tears turned out to be more powerful than the tears of Christine Blasey Ford,” said Reid on TikTok Thursday.

“But in America, there’s a thing about both white vigilantism and white tears, particularly male white tears,” she added. “Really white tears in general, because, that’s what Karens are, right? They can Karen out and then as soon as they get caught, bring waterworks.”

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday after pleading self-defense in the killing of two men and the wounding of another in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The 18-year-old, who traveled from his Illinois home to protests 20 miles away in Wisconsin, openly carried an assault rifle to the protests.

The shootings have come to encapsulate the American debate on racial injustice, guns, and vigilantism, and fierce debate about how Rittenhouse’s treatment by police, the court, and the judge seemed by some to be positively influenced because he is white.