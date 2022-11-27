Soul Train Awards 2022: Rising R&B Singer DIXSON Sweetens Up The Pre-Show With His Latest Single ‘Cherry Sorbet’
The sizzling new track features singer and songwriter Sevyn Streeter.
The world may not know R&B singer DIXSON just yet, but after his performance during the Soul Train Awards 2022 pre-show, hosted by legendary r&b musician Tank, music fans will surely want more of the industry’s next rising star.
He’s already worked with some of the biggest names in the business, including Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Pharrell, and many more. Still, for this year’s celebration, he performed his latest collaboration, “Cherry Sorbet,” which features singer Sevyn Streeter.
He's already earned an Oscar nomination for his contribution to “Be Alive,” featured in the film King Richard. Still, the industry recognitions have only begun pouring in. He also earned a nomination for "Best New Artist" at this year’s event.