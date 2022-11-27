The world may not know R&B singer DIXSON just yet, but after his performance during the Soul Train Awards 2022 pre-show, hosted by legendary r&b musician Tank, music fans will surely want more of the industry’s next rising star.

He’s already worked with some of the biggest names in the business, including Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Pharrell, and many more. Still, for this year’s celebration, he performed his latest collaboration, “Cherry Sorbet,” which features singer Sevyn Streeter.