WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Soul Train Awards 2022: Rising R&B Singer DIXSON Sweetens Up The Pre-Show With His Latest Single ‘Cherry Sorbet’

The sizzling new track features singer and songwriter Sevyn Streeter.
DIXSON

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: DIXSON performs onstage durin the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
By Tabie Germain
November 26, 2022 / 7:45 PM

The world may not know R&B singer DIXSON just yet, but after his performance during the Soul Train Awards 2022 pre-show, hosted by legendary r&b musician Tank, music fans will surely want more of the industry’s next rising star.

RELATED: Soul Train Awards 2022: Who is DIXSON? Get to Know the Rising Oscar Nominated Songwriter

He’s already worked with some of the biggest names in the business, including Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Pharrell, and many more. Still, for this year’s celebration, he performed his latest collaboration, “Cherry Sorbet,” which features singer Sevyn Streeter.

He's already earned an Oscar nomination for his contribution to “Be Alive,” featured in the film King Richard. Still, the industry recognitions have only begun pouring in. He also earned a nomination for "Best New Artist" at this year’s event.

Soul Train Awards 2022dixson

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.